Thornburg adjusted his mechanics and retired the side in the ninth inning of Sunday's 9-1 win over Detroit, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Thornburg was lit up Saturday when he allowed three runs on two hits, including a home run to the light-hitting Jose Iglesias, prompting Red Sox coaches to look at some video of the pitcher when he was with Milwaukee. Manager Alex Cora said they found something, so he wanted to get Thornburg back in a game immediately to work on the adjustments. The result was a perfect 1-2-3 inning in which the right-hander threw just seven pitches, all for strikes. "Yeah that was good," Cora said. "Fastballs up in the zone. They found something mechanically that they feel from now on he should be fine. That was good to see." The outing was the first time Thornburg has thrown on consecutive days since he was activated earlier this month. If he continues to pitch as he did Sunday, Thornburg could be a more reliable eighth-inning bridge than either Matt Barnes or Joe Kelly.