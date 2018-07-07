Thornburg allowed one run on one hit in one inning in Friday's 10-5 win over the Royals.

Thornburg, who last pitched in a major-league game in 2016, made his debut for the Red Sox in a decidedly low-leverage spot, entering with Boston holding an 8-1 lead. It's been a long time coming for both Thornburg and the Red Sox, who acquired the right-hander from Milwaukee 576 days ago. He allowed a triple to the first batter he faced -- it was Lucas Duda's first three-bagger in seven years -- then retired the next three batters. Ideally, Thornburg works his way into a setup role, but that won't come until he gets acclimated to throwing in this environment, is able to throw on back-to-back days, and is able to get batters out consistently.