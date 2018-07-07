Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Makes Red Sox debut Friday
Thornburg allowed one run on one hit in one inning in Friday's 10-5 win over the Royals.
Thornburg, who last pitched in a major-league game in 2016, made his debut for the Red Sox in a decidedly low-leverage spot, entering with Boston holding an 8-1 lead. It's been a long time coming for both Thornburg and the Red Sox, who acquired the right-hander from Milwaukee 576 days ago. He allowed a triple to the first batter he faced -- it was Lucas Duda's first three-bagger in seven years -- then retired the next three batters. Ideally, Thornburg works his way into a setup role, but that won't come until he gets acclimated to throwing in this environment, is able to throw on back-to-back days, and is able to get batters out consistently.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Officially activated Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Returning from disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Expected to return shortly•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Throws two innings Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Needs at least two more rehab games•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Needs multi-day breaks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?