Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Mixed spring bag
Thornburg allowed a run on two hits and two walks in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Thornburg permitted the first three Pirates faced to reach base (two walks, single) and has allowed runs in each of his three spring outings. The Red Sox are pleased to see consistent velocity, hitting 95 mph once again, but at some point manager Alex Cora needs to see results. "It's a good sign that the velocity was good again, which tells me that he's healthy. (Trainer Brad Pearson) saw him after the game. There's no red flags, he'll get back probably in two days or three and hopefully the results are better. Overall, as far as the stuff, I'm happy with what I saw," Cora told Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. It's getting to the point in spring when opponents will be using their regulars, and Cora will be interested to see how Thornburg fares against better lineups. With the news that Steven Wright has been suspended 80 games, the Red Sox could use an effective Thornburg, whose salary is not guaranteed until he makes the Opening Day roster.
