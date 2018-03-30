Thornburg (shoulder) is "maybe a month away" from returning to the team according to GM Dave Dombrowski, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Thornburg was officially placed on the 10-day disabled list to open the season prior to Opening Day. He was able to face hitters during a batting practice session this past weekend but will likely need a minor-league assignment to build his arm strength up before joining the Red Sox.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories