Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Mops up Tuesday's win
Thornburg allowed a run on one hit and one walk while striking out one in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Oakland.
Thornburg, who has been relegated to low-leverage situations, allowed the Athletics' lone run. He's been tagged for seven hits (two home runs), five walks and eight runs over his last 5.2 innings. The Red Sox are loath to part ways with him after giving up multiple prospects, including Travis Shaw, for him in 2016, but Thornburg is not entrusted to handle important duty.
