Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Mowing down batters
Thornburg struck out one in a scoreless inning in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Twins.
Thornburg has retired 10 consecutive batters in four appearances since making mechanical changes to his delivery. He's made just nine appearances since returning from a shoulder injury that wiped out a year-and-a-half, but is pitching well right now. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com that he needs to be wary of the workload being placed on Thornburg, but he could eventually become a pivotal high-leverage reliever for the Red Sox.
