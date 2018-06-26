Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Needs at least two more rehab games
Thornburg will make at least two more rehab appearances before rejoining the Red Sox, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Thornburg will throw two innings Wednesday for Double-A Portland and another inning Saturday for Triple-A Pawtucket. The Red Sox wouldn't commit to bringing him back after that, though, with manager Alex Cora saying the team will "go from there."
