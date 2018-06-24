Thornburg (shoulder) has yet to throw on back-to-back days, which has caught the attention of manager Alex Cora, Bill Ballou of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.

After Thornburg appeared in two games over a three-day stretch, the right-hander has appeared in just three games over the last 11 days. "We need to start treating this like a regular guy in the bullpen. There are going to be days where you don't feel great, and you're going to have to try to grind it out and get three outs," said Cora. "He doesn't want to be in a situation where he comes in, he's active, he pitches on Monday and all of a sudden he's not available for three or four days."