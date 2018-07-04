Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Officially activated Thursday
The Red Sox activated Thornburg (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
More than a year and half after he was shipped to Boston from Milwaukee, Thornburg is finally set to make his Red Sox debut. The right-hander was sidelined for the entire 2017 campaign after requiring surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome and spent the first three months of the current season rehabbing. After incurring no setbacks during an extended rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket, Thornburg shouldn't face any restrictions upon joining the Red Sox. He'll likely have to excel in low-leverage spots out of the bullpen before manager Alex Cora is comfortable using the right-hander as a setup man, the role Boston likely envision him filling in front of Craig Kimbrel when he was acquired. In his last big-league season with the Brewers in 2016, Thornburg posted a 2.15 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 90 strikeouts over 67 frames.
