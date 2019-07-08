Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Pauses rehab assignment
Thornburg's (hip) rehab assignment was ended Monday but he remains on the injured list, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Thornburg's assignment had to be ended Monday, as rehab assignments are limited to 30 days. He's been quite poor throughout the assignment, recording a 12.66 ERA and a 2.44 WHIP in 10.2 innings of work, those numbers drop to 3.60 and 1.60, respectively, over his last four outings. The Red Sox evidently don't think that's enough proof that he's in good shape, however, so he'll likely back off for a short period before heading out on another rehab assignment.
