Thornburg (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Thornburg tossed 15 pitches of live batting practice this past weekend but has yet to progress any further since undergoing surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome last year. At this time, the club has yet to address his timetable, so expect the right-hander to remain on the shelf for a little while longer.