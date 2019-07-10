Thornburg (hip) exercised his right to refuse an assignment to the minors Tuesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Thornburg's 30-day rehab assignment expired Monday, but the Red Sox apparently had no desire to activate him after he recorded a 12.66 ERA and a 2.44 WHIP in 10.2 innings of minor-league action. The team must now find another excuse to keep him on the injured list or, more likely, release him. The 30-year-old could remain moderately interesting to some teams due to his 2.15 ERA and 34.2 percent strikeout rate for the Brewers back in 2016, but he's done very little since, missing all of 2017 due to thoracic outlet syndrome and posting a 6.54 ERA in 42.2 major-league innings over the last two years.