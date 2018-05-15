Thornburg (shoulder) will make his next appearance for Triple- A Pawtucket on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Thornburg joined Pawtucket on Monday and was originally scheduled to pitch back-to-back days before experiencing a dip in velocity during Monday's outing that prompted the Red Sox to push his next rehab appearance to Friday. It's unclear how long this will set him back at this point, but he'll still need to pitch back-to-back days before returning to the big club.