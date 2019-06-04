Thornburg (hip) threw a simulated inning Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Thornburg landed on the 10-day injured list May 23 due to a right hip impingement, though it's good to see that he's been able to resume throwing. The Red Sox have yet to reveal a concrete timetable for his return, however, it seems likely that he'll require at least a brief rehab stint prior to his activation.

More News
Our Latest Stories