The Red Sox will activate Thornburg (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Thornburg has seemed to be near a return since May, but his Red Sox debut finally appears imminent. The 29-year-old has not seen the field with Boston since being acquired from Milwaukee in December 2016. The right-hander will likely start out in a low or mid-leverage role for the Red Sox bullpen, and has a career 2.87 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 219.2 innings.

