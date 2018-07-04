Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Returning from disabled list
The Red Sox will activate Thornburg (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Thornburg has seemed to be near a return since May, but his Red Sox debut finally appears imminent. The 29-year-old has not seen the field with Boston since being acquired from Milwaukee in December 2016. The right-hander will likely start out in a low or mid-leverage role for the Red Sox bullpen, and has a career 2.87 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 219.2 innings.
