Thornburg (hip) will pitch Saturday for the Triple-A Pawtucket, the final outing before his 30-day rehab assignment ends Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Thornburg does not have minor-league options, so Boston's decision is simple: either add him back to the MLB roster or designated him for assignment. The right-handed reliever has been a mess all season, whether that be for Boston or on rehab with Pawtucket. After pitching to a 7.71 ERA over 16 appearances with Boston, Thornburg landed on the injured list with a right hip impingement. For the PawSox, Thornburg has a 13.97 ERA and 2.483 WHIP in 9.2 innings.