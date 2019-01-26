Thornburg's $1.75 million for the 2019 season is not guaranteed until he makes the Opening Day roster, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Thornburg is a possibility to pick up saves for the Red Sox, but he'll need to prove he's worthy of a roster spot in spring training. The right-hander is out of minor-league options, so they can't option him to Triple-A if he struggles. If Boston designates him for assignment during the regular season, the entire $1.75 million will count against the Competitive Balance Tax (CBT). The Red Sox are cognizant of their salary commitments and are near the CBT threshold ($246M), so they'll be looking for ways to reduce obligations. If management feels Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier or someone else can handle late-inning relief duty, Thornburg could become a casualty before Opening Day.

