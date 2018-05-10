Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Scheduled for bullpen with team soon
Thornburg (shoulder) will be examined by the Red Sox's medical staff after his rehab appearance Thursday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Slowly but surely, the right-hander is inching back to a return to the big-league bullpen. Thornburg will throw a bullpen under team supervision when he rejoins the team, and if all goes well, he'll head back out on his rehab assignment. It seems like he still has a week or two before a full return.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Makes fourth rehab appearance•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Throws scoreless inning Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Tosses scoreless inning Monday•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: To begin rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Throws in bullpen Friday•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Will throw live BP in Boston•
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.