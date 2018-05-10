Thornburg (shoulder) will be examined by the Red Sox's medical staff after his rehab appearance Thursday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Slowly but surely, the right-hander is inching back to a return to the big-league bullpen. Thornburg will throw a bullpen under team supervision when he rejoins the team, and if all goes well, he'll head back out on his rehab assignment. It seems like he still has a week or two before a full return.