Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Shut down for rest of season
Thornburg was shut down for the remainder of the 2018 season due to a lack of command on the mound, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Thornburg hasn't pitched since Sept. 14 when he logged another poor outing against the Mets. According to manager Alex Cora, he just didn't have the ability to bounce back and it has since become apparent that Cora doesn't trust the right-hander in any sort of situation. Per Cotillo, Thornburg is "looking forward" to having a regular offseason after dealing with shoulder injuries the past couple years.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Throws low-leverage inning in win•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Mowing down batters•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Makes mechanical fixes•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Makes Red Sox debut Friday•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Officially activated Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Returning from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...