Thornburg was shut down for the remainder of the 2018 season due to a lack of command on the mound, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Thornburg hasn't pitched since Sept. 14 when he logged another poor outing against the Mets. According to manager Alex Cora, he just didn't have the ability to bounce back and it has since become apparent that Cora doesn't trust the right-hander in any sort of situation. Per Cotillo, Thornburg is "looking forward" to having a regular offseason after dealing with shoulder injuries the past couple years.