Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Starts rehab assignment
Thornburg (hip) struck out a batter in a perfect inning during his rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Pawtucket.
Thornburg probably won't be in line for a high-volume role once the Red Sox bring him back from the 10-day injured list, but the organization is still planning on having the right-hander stick on the rehab assignment for an extended period before he's activated, per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. Since Thornburg was acquired from the Brewers in December 2016, injuries have limited him to only 41 regular-season appearances, during which he's compiled a 6.54 ERA and 1.62 WHIP.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Resumes throwing•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Hits IL with hip injury•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Mops up Tuesday's win•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Has third straight scoreless outing•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Struggles with control•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Has scoreless outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...