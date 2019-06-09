Thornburg (hip) struck out a batter in a perfect inning during his rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Pawtucket.

Thornburg probably won't be in line for a high-volume role once the Red Sox bring him back from the 10-day injured list, but the organization is still planning on having the right-hander stick on the rehab assignment for an extended period before he's activated, per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. Since Thornburg was acquired from the Brewers in December 2016, injuries have limited him to only 41 regular-season appearances, during which he's compiled a 6.54 ERA and 1.62 WHIP.

