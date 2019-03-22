Thornburg didn't allow an earned run but walked three batters in one inning of work Thursday.

Thornburg has struggled for much of the spring, as indicated by his 9.0 ERA and 2.8 WHIP. He appeared to be trending in the right direction -- he had one walk in a scoreless outing in his last appearance -- but failed to build on that Thursday. While his rocky spring puts him on the roster bubble, he is out of options and may break camp with the team as a result.