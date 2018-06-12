Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Throwing strikes on rehab
Thornburg (shoulder) threw 23 of his 33 pitches for strikes in two scoreless outings over the weekend at Triple-A Pawtucket, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports. "The breaking ball wasn't there, but the velocity was there," manager Alex Cora said. "Repeating his delivery was there. It was a good one for him [on Sunday]."
Thornburg has made three appearances since beginning a new 30-day rehabilitation period after his first rehab stint was cut short as the Red Sox didn't feel he was ready to be activated. He'll pitch again Thursday, then not again until Sunday. The club is confident he'll be ready for the majors at some point during this rehab stint, but they will need to see him pitch consecutive days.
