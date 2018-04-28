Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Throws in bullpen Friday
Thornburg (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.
Thornburg was expected to throw a live batting practice session Friday, but was rained out. He's expected to get on the field at some point this weekend, with a minor-league assignment next on his agenda.
