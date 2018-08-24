Thornburg worked around a pair of hits to pitch a scoreless inning in Thursday's 7-0 win over Cleveland.

It's been a while since we've seen Thornburg in a high-leverage spot. Sixteen of his 19 appearances are considered low-leverage. The Red Sox acquired him from Milwaukee in 2016 to be a setup man, but manager Alex Cora has shown more trust to Matt Barnes, Joe Kelly and Ryan Brasier. Thornburg has had two clean appearances over his last 10 outings, allowing 16 baserunners in 9.2 innings. He's managed to pitch out of jams, but that's not a trait you want in a short reliever.

