Thornburg (shoulder) pitched a scoreless inning, working around one hit, for Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.

This was the third game of Thornburg's rehabilitation stint, in which he's allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks while striking out five over 2.2 innings. Given that he hasn't pitched regularly in the major leagues since 2016, the Red Sox may give him more games on rehab, but the early results are encouraging.