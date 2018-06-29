Thornburg (shoulder) allowed one run on two hits and struck out three over two innings for Double-A Portland on Wednesday, Stephen Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

Thornburg is closing in on the end of his 30-day rehabilitation stint -- his second rehab assignment after the first was shut down -- and the Red Sox still don't know what they have in the right-hander. Wednesday was the first multi-inning outing, and he still hasn't thrown on consecutive days. He's expected to pitch again Friday and then rejoin the Red Sox on Sunday when the team will figure out his next step.