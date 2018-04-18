Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Throws two innings
Thornburg (shoulder) threw two innings in an extended spring training game Monday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Manager Alex Cora said Thornburg's velocity and breaking ball were good, but is not yet committing the right-hander to a rehabilitation assignment.
