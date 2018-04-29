Thornburg (shoulder) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Monday for Triple-A Pawtucket, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Thornburg tossed a bullpen session Friday and is progressing to the next phase of his rehab at Triple-A. The Red Sox aren't expected to rush him back to the big leagues, so it could be another month before he returns. Thornburg is expected to be in a setup role after completing his rehab stint.