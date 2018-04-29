Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: To begin rehab assignment
Thornburg (shoulder) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Monday for Triple-A Pawtucket, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Thornburg tossed a bullpen session Friday and is progressing to the next phase of his rehab at Triple-A. The Red Sox aren't expected to rush him back to the big leagues, so it could be another month before he returns. Thornburg is expected to be in a setup role after completing his rehab stint.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Throws in bullpen Friday•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Will throw live BP in Boston•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Throws two innings•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Adds ticks to radar gun•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Hits 93 mph in minor-league game•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Month away from action•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...