Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: To throw bullpen session Wednesday
Thornburg is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The session will be Thornburg's first since undergoing surgery to treat his thoracic outlet syndrome in June. The 29-year-old righty hasn't thrown a major-league pitch since 2016, when he put up a 2.15 ERA and a 34.2 percent strikeout rate in 67 innings for the Brewers. He is not expected to be ready for Opening Day and is far from guaranteed to be effective when he does return, as the surgery has proved difficult to recover from for pitchers such as Matt Harvey in the past.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Not on track for Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Hopeful for Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Avoids arbitration•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Comes off DL•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Out for season due to thoracic outlet surgery•
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Alex Bregman, Bryce Harper...