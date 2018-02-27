Thornburg is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The session will be Thornburg's first since undergoing surgery to treat his thoracic outlet syndrome in June. The 29-year-old righty hasn't thrown a major-league pitch since 2016, when he put up a 2.15 ERA and a 34.2 percent strikeout rate in 67 innings for the Brewers. He is not expected to be ready for Opening Day and is far from guaranteed to be effective when he does return, as the surgery has proved difficult to recover from for pitchers such as Matt Harvey in the past.