Thornburg (shoulder) began a minor-league rehabilitation assignment Monday, firing a scoreless inning for Triple-A Pawtucket, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Thornburg, who allowed one hit and struck out three, had not appeared in a game since 2016. "He threw the ball very well tonight," Pawtucket manager Kevin Boles said. "The fastball was coming out. The breaking ball is impressive." The results are encouraging for Thornburg, who could become a part of the setup crew once he's activated.