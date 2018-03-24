Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Will start season on disabled list
Thornburg (shoulder), who is scheduled to throw a live batting practice Saturday, will start the season on the disabled list, J. Scott Butherus of MLB.com reports.
Thornburg continues his rehabilitation from right shoulder surgery. He's thrown bullpen sessions earlier, but is taking the next step Saturday when he faces hitters. It's been a long haul for Thornburg, who hasn't pitched since the 2016 season when he was with Milwaukee.
