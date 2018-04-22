Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Will throw live BP in Boston
Thornburg (shoulder) will throw live batting practice with the Red Sox on their next homestand, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Thornburg has been pitching at extended spring training as he continues to build his arm strength, but will return to the team during their next homestand, which begins against the Rays on Friday. The 29-year-old still appears to have significant work to do in his progression before returning to the majors.
