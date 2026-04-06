Uberstine (0-1) was the pitcher of record in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Padres after allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings of relief.

Uberstine made his MLB debut and pitched two scoreless innings before Jackson Merrill drove a fastball over the fence to lead off the eighth. The right-hander also walked a batter and gave up a double later in the frame. Overall, Uberstine threw the ball well and filled up the zone (45 pitches, 34 strikes), but the mistake pitch to Merrill proved to be costly. Uberstine, who had been used as a starter in the minor leagues, is expected to provide length out of the bullpen while he's up in the majors.