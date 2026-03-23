The Red Sox optioned Uberstine to minor-league camp Monday.

Uberstine appeared in four Grapefruit League for the Red Sox, allowing eight runs (five earned) on six hits and five walks while striking out 11 across 7.1 innings. He'll likely start the 2026 season with Triple-A Worcester but could make his major-league debut later this year. Uberstine has operated mostly as a starter in his minor-league career but could be deployed out of the bullpen if he's called up by the Red Sox.