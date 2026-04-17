Uberstine was placed on the 7-day injured list with right shoulder soreness at Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Uberstine made his major-league debut earlier this month, appearing in one game for the Red Sox back on April 5 against the Padres. He allowed one run on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts across 2.2 innings. Uberstine was sent back to Worcester the following day.