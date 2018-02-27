Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: 2-for-2 with run scored
Lin went 2-for-2 with a run scored in Monday's Grapefruit League win over Pittsburgh.
Lin was deployed at shortstop Monday, a day after he got the start in center field -- a position he played at 20 times in Triple-A and one where the Red Sox lack a considerable amount of depth. Boston most likely envisions the 24-year-old as a utility player that they can move around the infield and the outfield as the situations arise. Lin played across three different levels in 2017, hitting .302 in Double-A, .227 in Triple-A and .268 in MLB. He's a player with plus-speed, and a strong spring could lead to him being added to the Opening Day roster due to his shiftiness and ability as a pinch runner.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Called up to Boston•
-
Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Moves to shortstop Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Will continue to see time at third•
-
Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Three hits in Tuesday's win•
-
Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Fills in for Pedroia•
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Alex Bregman, Bryce Harper...
-
Get excited about Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber disappointed the Cubs and Fantasy owners last season, but the slimmer slugger...