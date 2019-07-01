Lin (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday.

Lin landed on the injured list in early May with a knee sprain, but he also had his rehab interrupted in mid-June due to a right shoulder impingement. The 25-year-old has been playing in rehab games at Pawtucket over the last week and will remain there now that he's healthy.

