Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Back in action Wednesday
Lin (hamstring) is starting at second base and batting eighth in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game versus the Rays.
The 26-year-old was shut down last week after exiting a game with left hamstring tightness, but his relatively quick return to game action indicates the injury was a minor concern. Lin seems likely to begin the 2020 season in the minors, but he figures to fill a utility role if and when he's called up.
