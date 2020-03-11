Lin (hamstring) is starting at second base and batting eighth in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game versus the Rays.

The 26-year-old was shut down last week after exiting a game with left hamstring tightness, but his relatively quick return to game action indicates the injury was a minor concern. Lin seems likely to begin the 2020 season in the minors, but he figures to fill a utility role if and when he's called up.