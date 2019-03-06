Lin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI in Tuesday's spring win over the Nationals.

Lin could not have asked for a better start to spring training as he is 7-for-16 with four runs, five RBI, three doubles and a home run through six games. The 25-year-old had a respectable .744 OPS in 37 games for the Red Sox in 2018, and is coming off the best minor league season of his career with a .307/.362/.448 slash line at Triple-A Pawtucket.