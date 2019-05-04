Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Exits with apparent injury
Lin exited Friday's game against the White Sox with an apparent lower-body injury, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Lin appeared to injure himself on a steal attempt in the second inning, and he was subsequently removed prior to taking the field during the bottom half of the frame. Steve Pearce took his place in the outfield.
More News
-
