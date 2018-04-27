Lin entered Thursday's game at shortstop after Brock Holt was removed due to a hamstring injury. He went 0-for-2 with a run scored in a 5-4 win over Toronto.

With Xander Bogaerts (ankle) expected back Friday, Lin's playing time will dry up. He may be the roster casualty to make room for Bogaerts, but we'll need to see how Holt's injury reacts the day after.