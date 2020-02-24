Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Gets start in split-squad game
Lin (concussion) is in the lineup for Monday's split-squad game against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Lin ended last season dealing with a concussion, but he has put the injury behind him and will make his second appearance of the spring Monday. He will man third base and hit second in Boston's batting order.
