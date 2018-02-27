Lin went 2-for-2 with a run scored in Monday's Grapefruit League win over Pittsburgh.

Lin was deployed at shortstop Monday, a day after he got the start in center field -- a position he played at 20 times in Triple-A and one where the Red Sox lack a considerable amount of depth. Boston most likely envisions the 24-year-old as a utility player that they can move around the infield and the outfield as the situations arise. Lin played across three different levels in 2017, hitting .302 in Double-A, .227 in Triple-A and .268 in MLB. He's a player with plus-speed, and a strong spring could lead to him being added to the Opening Day roster due to his shiftiness and ability as a pinch runner.