Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Has multiple hits Sunday
Lin went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Orioles.
Lin had a potential third hit that went to the deepest part of the park taken away when the cold and windy weather kept the ball in the park. Sunday was his third consecutive start at shortstop, and he has multiple hits in each game. He's hitting line drives all over the field and is making a strong case to remain the fill-in starter at shortstop for as long as Xander Bogaerts (ankle) needs to recover. Since being called up, Lin is 6-for-12 with two doubles, two walks, two runs, an RBI and two strikeouts over five games played.
