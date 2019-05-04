Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Heading to IL
Lin (knee) will be placed on the injured list Saturday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Lin suffered a sprained left knee during Friday's game against the White Sox, and the issue will force him to miss at least 10 days. According to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, the infielder will fly back to Boston for further evaluation, at which point a more concrete timetable for his return will hopefully emerge. In a corresponding move, Eduardo Nunez (back) will be activated from the injured list prior to Saturday's game.
