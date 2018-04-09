Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Heads back to majors
Lin will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The Red Sox were in need of infield depth after placing Xander Bogaerts (ankle) on the disabled list Monday, and Lin provides that. The 24-year-old is 3-for-6 with a pair of walks so far with the Paw Sox this season, and he'll likely fill a bench utility role upon his arrival.
