Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Leaves with hamstring tightness
Lin left Tuesday's game against the Yankees with left hamstring tightness, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The severity of the injury is not yet clear. Lin is on Boston's 40-man roster but wasn't considered a favorite to win a roster spot even when healthy.
