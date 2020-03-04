Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Likely to miss a few days
Lin (hamstring) is expected to be shut down from baseball activities for the next two or three days, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox don't believe the left hamstring tightness that forced Lin out of Tuesday's game against the Yankees is a major concern, but he'll require some maintenance time before resuming workouts. Even though he injury doesn't look like it'll jeopardize Lin's availability for Opening Day, he still probably finds himself on the outside looking in for one of the Red Sox's reserve infield jobs.
