Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Loses spot on active roster
The Red Sox Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic Lin to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday.
With Dustin Pedroia (knee) returning from the 10-day injured list to make his season debut in Tuesday's home opener versus the Blue Jays, Eduardo Nunez will transition into the utility role that had been Lin's domain in recent days. The 25-year-old Lin appeared in just one game during his brief stay in Boston but should take on an everyday role upon returning to Pawtucket.
