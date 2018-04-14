Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Makes second straight start
Lin started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Orioles.
Lin has started the last two games at shortstop and has four hits and a walk in eight plate appearances. Brock Holt had been starting at short, but prior to his two-hit Saturday, he'd gone 1-for-16 at the dish. Lin made a similar out-of-nowhere contribution to the team last season when the unheralded infielder was called up. He can play both second and short, positions where the Red Sox are dealing with injuries. Until Xander Bogaerts (ankle) is ready to return, Lin has a line on some at-bats.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...