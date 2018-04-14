Lin started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Orioles.

Lin has started the last two games at shortstop and has four hits and a walk in eight plate appearances. Brock Holt had been starting at short, but prior to his two-hit Saturday, he'd gone 1-for-16 at the dish. Lin made a similar out-of-nowhere contribution to the team last season when the unheralded infielder was called up. He can play both second and short, positions where the Red Sox are dealing with injuries. Until Xander Bogaerts (ankle) is ready to return, Lin has a line on some at-bats.